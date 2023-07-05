Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.(KY3)
By Chris Six and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man was charged after causing around $20,000 worth of damage at a Missouri golf course, police said.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

Witnesses gave authorities the description of the truck and the name of the driver.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.
Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.(KY3)

Around 9:40 a.m., there was a report of the same truck making skid marks in the parking lot at West Plains High School.

According to a probable cause statement, officers investigated the tire tracks from the golf course and said it appeared the tracks matched the tires on the truck.

Police said the truck was driving without license plates. Authorities found the truck was not registered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver, who authorities identified as Norton, was arrested.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Defense seeks gag order in case of father accused of gunning down 3 young sons

Latest News

LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds
Elisha Thompson was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an active warrant out of...
Intoxicated woman arrested after 4 kids rode without seatbelts, arrest report says
A person was found dead in the Williamsburg Apartments complex on Wednesday morning, police say.
Death investigation underway in Hartwell neighborhood
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police