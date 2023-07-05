Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man dies after becoming pinned underneath off-road vehicle in Indiana

Responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but 63-year-old Thomas Klump died at the...
Responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but 63-year-old Thomas Klump died at the scene, conservation officers said.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man died in a Fourth of July off-road vehicle crash.

Thomas Klump, 63, of Sunman, died Tuesday after crashing an off-road vehicle (ORV) near the 10800 block of N. Dearborn Road around 8 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Klump, who was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, was driving the side-by-side vehicle when he overcorrected it, which caused the ORV to roll over, Indiana conservation officers explained.

The 63-year-old was ejected and got pinned underneath the vehicle, officials said.

Responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but Klump died at the scene, conservation officers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Defense seeks gag order in case of father accused of gunning down 3 young sons

Latest News

Patricia Dearing, 49, is named as the suspect in the shooting that happened a few minutes after...
Grant County woman told deputies she shot her dad, court documents say
A person was found dead in the Williamsburg Apartments complex on Wednesday morning, police say.
Homicide investigation underway in Hartwell neighborhood
Elisha Thompson was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an active warrant out of...
Intoxicated woman arrested after 4 kids rode without seatbelts, arrest report says
Carl Dawson was arrested and charged with one count of importuning, according to the Hamilton...
Hamilton County man charged with importuning faces third-degree felony