Man dies after becoming pinned underneath off-road vehicle in Indiana

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man died in a Fourth of July off-road vehicle crash.

Thomas Klump, 63, of Sunman, died Tuesday after crashing an off-road vehicle (ORV) near the 10800 block of N. Dearborn Road around 8 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Klump, who was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, was driving the side-by-side vehicle when he overcorrected it, which caused the ORV to roll over, Indiana conservation officers explained.

The 63-year-old was ejected and got pinned underneath the vehicle, officials said.

Responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but Klump died at the scene, conservation officers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

