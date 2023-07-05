Contests
Man hit after ‘celebratory’ Fourth of July gunfire in Butler County, police say

A man in Butler County was hit by a bullet during a celebratory gunfire, Hamilton police said.
A man in Butler County was hit by a bullet during a celebratory gunfire, Hamilton police said.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday after an object “fell from the sky” and struck him, the Hamilton Police Department confirmed.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. when the victim was standing along the eastside riverbank north of the High-Main Bridge.

While standing there, the man was hit by a bullet that came from “celebratory gunfire” and has since been treated and released from the hospital, Hamilton police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the person who fired the gun was a “considerable distance away.”

“What goes up, must come down,” Hamilton police said in a press release. “We are grateful that the injury in this case was minor in nature.”

The incident is still being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the investigations section at 513-868-5811.

