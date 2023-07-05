Metro services add additional zone to its on-demand shuttle service

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro has announced the launch of a second zone of its on-demand service, MetroNow!

Starting July 11, an additional zone will accommodate riders in the Mt. Healthy/Northgate neighborhoods, according to a spokesperson from Metro.

The Mt. Healthy/Northgate zone (Zone C, orange) will include parts of Woodlawn, Colerain Township, Glendale and North College Hill.

In May, Metro rolled out its $2 rides as a part of an Uber alternative in the Springdale/Sharonville area (Zone E, blue).

“These two zones were prioritized due to Springdale’s need for improved access to healthcare and the potential in Northgate to connect more area residents to our major service routes along Colerain Avenue,” Metro said.

MetroNow! is a part of the Reinventing Metro plan that will provide regional transit access to neighborhoods without access to public transportation.

Rides can be booked through the Metro Now on Demand mobile application or by calling 513-551-5555.

Additional zones include:

Zone A: Blue Ash/Evendale (green)

Zone B: Montfort Heights/Finneytown (purple)

Zone D: Pleasant Run North (magenta)

Zone F: Bond Hill/Roselawn (red)

Metro will provide corner-to-corner and curb-to-curb services. Corner-to-corner services mean that the vehicle will pick up the passenger at a nearby point within a short walk’s distance from your location and then drop you off at your destination.

Curb-to-curb services mean the driver will pick up the passenger at the current location and then take you to your destination. Curb-to-curb will usually have a higher estimated time of arrival.

Additionally, each shuttle accommodates eight riders and has space for two ADA mobility devices.

The hours of operation will be weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To view the interactive map to see if your location and destination are within MetroNow zones, visit go-metro.com.

