Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Metro services add additional zone to its on-demand shuttle service

The second launch of MetroNow's program will be in the Mt. Healthy/Northgate neighborhoods, a...
The second launch of MetroNow's program will be in the Mt. Healthy/Northgate neighborhoods, a Metro spokesperson said.(Metro)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro has announced the launch of a second zone of its on-demand service, MetroNow!

Starting July 11, an additional zone will accommodate riders in the Mt. Healthy/Northgate neighborhoods, according to a spokesperson from Metro.

The Mt. Healthy/Northgate zone (Zone C, orange) will include parts of Woodlawn, Colerain Township, Glendale and North College Hill.

In May, Metro rolled out its $2 rides as a part of an Uber alternative in the Springdale/Sharonville area (Zone E, blue).

“These two zones were prioritized due to Springdale’s need for improved access to healthcare and the potential in Northgate to connect more area residents to our major service routes along Colerain Avenue,” Metro said.

MetroNow! is a part of the Reinventing Metro plan that will provide regional transit access to neighborhoods without access to public transportation.

Rides can be booked through the Metro Now on Demand mobile application or by calling 513-551-5555.

Additional zones include:

  • Zone A: Blue Ash/Evendale (green)
  • Zone B: Montfort Heights/Finneytown (purple)
  • Zone D: Pleasant Run North (magenta)
  • Zone F: Bond Hill/Roselawn (red)

Metro will provide corner-to-corner and curb-to-curb services. Corner-to-corner services mean that the vehicle will pick up the passenger at a nearby point within a short walk’s distance from your location and then drop you off at your destination.

Curb-to-curb services mean the driver will pick up the passenger at the current location and then take you to your destination. Curb-to-curb will usually have a higher estimated time of arrival.

Additionally, each shuttle accommodates eight riders and has space for two ADA mobility devices.

The hours of operation will be weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To view the interactive map to see if your location and destination are within MetroNow zones, visit go-metro.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Defense seeks gag order in case of father accused of gunning down 3 young sons

Latest News

Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons
An oil drum at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union exploded and left a man with traumatic...
Oil drum explosion at Adams County scrap yard causes traumatic injuries to man, sheriff’s office supervisor says
Woman killed, teen injured in double shooting at Government Square
One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm....
Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown double shooting