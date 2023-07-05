Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after a double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Shamari Mingo, 18, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after she was shot in the chest at Government Square around 2:30 a.m., the coroner’s sheet said.

Shamari is the great-niece of community leader and anti-violence activist Rev. Peterson Mingo, fellow activist Mitch Morris with Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program confirms.

Police say a 16-year-old was also shot and was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released.

Officers at the scene say they are currently looking for a white Kia that took off going north on Main Street.

Hours after a woman was shot and killed… Walnut and Fifth Streets remain closed.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/MIsvnEPHuv — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) July 5, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.