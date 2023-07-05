Contests
Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown double shooting

One of the victims is a relative of an anti-violence activist in Cincinnati.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after a double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Shamari Mingo, 18, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after she was shot in the chest at Government Square around 2:30 a.m., the coroner’s sheet said.

Shamari is the great-niece of community leader and anti-violence activist Rev. Peterson Mingo, fellow activist Mitch Morris with Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program confirms.

Police say a 16-year-old was also shot and was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released.

Officers at the scene say they are currently looking for a white Kia that took off going north on Main Street.

