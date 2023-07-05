Ohioans ‘losing’ battle against unprecedented property tax hikes, Senator warns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans are losing the fight against unprecedented property tax hikes in some counties like Butler and Clermont after the House killed a proposed budget amendment that would have changed how they are calculated, a state senator warns.

If passed by the House and signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, this would have changed how property taxes are calculated.

It would have required DeWine’s appointed tax commissioner to weigh the past three years’ average of a county’s property values in order to determine property tax, not just one year (mostly based on 2022 sales data).

The 2022 figures are unfairly skewered by COVID-19 pandemic-induced inflation and other bad developments from the unprecedented health crisis, Lang and other opponents note.

Butler County’s property taxes will rise by 42%, the tax board will recommend as part of a state-mandated property reappraisal, county records show. Clermont’s will be even higher at 43%.

Had the budget amendment been approved, they would have gone up much less, by about 25%.

“Right now we are losing,” Lang said. “I am not done. I plan on introducing a stand-alone bill in the Senate. Even though I got my a-- kicked in the first round, the battle is not done. I am worried people will have to sell their homes and move out. I am really worried about senior citizens on a fixed income.”

Two House lawmakers from Butler and Clermont counties also have proposed nearly identical legislation called House Bill 187, or the Ohio Homeowners Relief Act, but it’s unclear if that will be passed once the Legislature returns from their summer break in September.

A group of Butler and Clermont county elected officials and Middletown realtor Rachel Lewitt, chair of the Ohio REALTORS Legislative Steering Committee, recently testified before the House’s Ways & Means Committee in support of House Bill 187.

Warren County Auditor Matt Knowles, however, testified last week on behalf of the County Auditors Association of Ohio, against House Bill 187 and Lang’s proposed budget amendment.

He told the House’s Ways & Means Committee the suggested changes “would create significant discrepancies in equity and diminish the trust that our residents have in the valuation process.”

He also said it would set a “dangerous precedent” by “taking the value increases that should be felt today and pushing them into the future.”

