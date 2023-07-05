Oil drum explosion at Adams County scrap yard causes traumatic injuries to man, sheriff’s office supervisor says

WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - An oil drum explosion at a scrap yard near West Union on Wednesday caused traumatic injuries to a man, according to a supervisor with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 a.m., the supervisor says the oil drum exploded at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union.

The explosion injured a worker in his 20s, the supervisor explained.

The man was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what the supervisor described as traumatic injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.