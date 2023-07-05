Contests
Oil drum explosion at Adams County scrap yard causes traumatic injuries to man, sheriff’s office supervisor says

An oil drum at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union exploded and left a man with traumatic...
An oil drum at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union exploded and left a man with traumatic injuries, a supervisor with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.(KFYR)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - An oil drum explosion at a scrap yard near West Union on Wednesday caused traumatic injuries to a man, according to a supervisor with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 a.m., the supervisor says the oil drum exploded at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union.

The explosion injured a worker in his 20s, the supervisor explained.

The man was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what the supervisor described as traumatic injuries.

