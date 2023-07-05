Contests
Red, White and Blue Ash dazzles with 4th of July festivities

The Tri-State’s most popular Independence Day celebration didn’t disappoint.
Red, White and Blue Ash
Red, White and Blue Ash(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Thousands turned out Tuesday night at Summit Park for Red, White and Blue Ash on Independence Day.

Summit Park in Blue Ash started welcoming crowds at 4 p.m. For he next six hours, people too part in food, music and game to celebrate July 4th.

“Of all places to come to, this is definitely my favorite,” said Hannah Mills, of Batavia. “I just think the wide range of things you can do, like they obviously have the arcade things for kids. Then they have the live music and also the fireworks are amazing. So I just enjoy coming here.”

As friends, families and even a few dogs sprawled out across the grassy fields of Summit Park, others took to the food trucks.

“It wouldn’t be the 4th of July without a funnel cake!” Monae Hamner, of Cincinnati, said. “I love the powdered sugar, but it also brings me back to my childhood.”

Some people tried their hand at yard games, while others took in the live music surrounded by new friends.

“I think it’s important to take time to celebrate things, to celebrate each other, be in community, to celebrate the country that we were born in.”

