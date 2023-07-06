Contests
Butler County man solicited detective posing as child for sex: court docs

John Ashcraft
John Ashcraft(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Butler County man is under arrest after soliciting a detective posing as a child for sex, according to court records.

John Ashcraft, 34, of Fairfield is held on an importuning charge at the Hamilton County jail.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Ashcraft was snared in a criminal investigation targeting online child sexual predators, court records show.

He’s accused of soliciting a child 12 or younger for sex on Saturday, July 1.

The “child” turned out to be a detective with the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Unit (RECI).

That’s a multi-jurisdictional task force set up to find and prosecute electronic or computer-related crimes.

Right now, RECI is made up of investigators from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Cincinnati Police Department, online records show.

The unit works closely with local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies in Greater Cincinnati and is a core part of the Greater Cincinnati ICAC Task Force.

