Butler County residents brace for large spike in property values

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Butler County property values are about to go up in a big way.

Ohio law requires county auditors to reappraise all properties every six years and reassess in the third calendar year following that reappraisal. It’s called the triennial update.

Butler County conducted a reappraisal in 2020, and it’s currently working on its 2023 update. But it’s creating a backlash among residents.

Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix fears some people are going to be thrown out of their homes. She says people are having a difficult time paying their property taxes because their taxes are based on residential values.

“In the last 10 years, property values, residential property values, have increased by 120% while median incomes have only increased by 30%,” Nix said Wednesday.

The Ohio Tax Commissioner has recommended Butler County increase residential values 42% in Butler County. Nix says her office is working to dispute that number.

The skyrocketing percentage has residents like Christina McElfresh, vice mayor of the City of Monroe, concerned.

“Why put the people in the state of OHio, and specifically Butler County, through this?” McElfresh posed. “What is the purpose? Why is this happening and why does it need to happen.

Nix explains the large increase is because housing is in short supply and because of the influx in federal spending and high interest rates.

She says the increase will happen in February 2024. But what is the percentage going to look like for homeowners? Nix says it depends on what values they get from the state. The tax commissioner will send tax rates, which will produce tax bills, but that won’t be ready until next January.

She says no matter what, in February, residential values are going be up big.

“We’re going to keep fighting, to try and get the lawmakers to make changes,” Nix said.

She recommends residents start saving now.

“I’m seriously worried about Middletown,” she said. “They have the highest tax rates. They are seeing the highest increases. And they’re at the 20 mill floor. Plus, they have the least ability.”

Nix fears home foreclosures will spike and people will be thrown out of their homes.

“What happens to the elderly person that’s on a fixed income that can’t afford this increase,” McElfresh said. “What happens to the person on disability who has no more to give?”

