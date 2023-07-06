Check your tickets! $1M Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!

There was no $546 million Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday night, but a $1 million ticket was sold in Ohio, according to powerball.com.

No word yet on where the ticket was purchased.

Two other $1 million tickets were sold in Florida and New York.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 17, 24, 48, 62, 68, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpot has grown to $590 million ($304.8 million cash payout).

No one has hit Powerball since April 19 when a ticket in Ohio scored a $252M jackpot.

The ticket was sold at a store in Summit County and was Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game in 2010.

