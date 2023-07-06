Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the oldest Catholic schools in Cincinnati is closing its doors for the upcoming 2023-24 school year after an assessment determined the building was in poor condition, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Catholic Schools Superintendent Susan Gibbons announced Thursday that students at St. Joseph Catholic School will not be returning to the building come August.

“It is with great sadness that St. Joseph Catholic School is closing for the upcoming school year,” Gibbons said. “St. Joseph has been a rich and beautiful example of Catholic ministry during its long history. The Catholic Schools Office remains committed to supporting the students, families, staff and community of St. Joseph Catholic School.”

The decision to close the school ultimately came down to the condition of the 125-year-old building and the cost to repair it.

According to the district, engineers were brought in to conduct a Facility Conditions Assessment in May after a concern involving the roof and tuckpointing of St. Joseph Catholic School.

The inspection concluded that most of the building’s mechanical systems were at “the end of their functional life” and needed to either be repaired or replaced.

In addition, the school says the roof was in total need of repair.

In total, renovations would cost around $2.5 million just to get the building to minimal standards, the Archdiocese said.

“The decision to close St. Joseph Catholic School for the 2023-2024 school year is heartbreaking, but the decision became necessary for the safety and well-being of the students and staff. St. Joseph Parish will continue to explore future options,” Fr. Rodolpho Coaquira-Hilaje M.C.C.J., pastor of St. Joseph Parish told staff, the parish and school families.

Options beyond the 2023-24 school year are still being explored, the school district said.

As of now, it is unknown what plans the Archdiocese and superintendent have for St. Joseph students.

