Highway gun battle leaves 1 dead, officer shot in Columbus

Two suspects are at-large.
A Columbus police officer was shot in a gun battle with armed robbery suspects on Interstate 71.
A Columbus police officer was shot in a gun battle with armed robbery suspects on Interstate 71.(Source: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A highway shootout between Columbus police and suspects from an armed robbery left one suspect dead, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

An officer was also shot and is currently in surgery at Grant Medical Center.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 a mile southwest of downtown Columbus.

Officers were in pursuit of at least three armed robbery suspects. Police said in a news conference Thursday evening the suspects had robbed a bank, according to WBNS.

The shootout broke out between the suspects and multiple officers on I-70 near Mound Street.

One of the suspects is dead. Two other suspects remain at-large.

The officer’s partner transported him to the hospital. No word on the condition of the officer.

The interstate remains closed and the scene remains active as of this writing.

Ohio Bureau Criminal of Investigations is at the scene.

