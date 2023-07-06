Coroner identifies homicide victim found outside Williamsburg Apartments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who was fatally shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Wednesday morning has been identified.

Alan Davis Holcomb, 39, was found dead outside in the Williamsburg Apartments complex, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says the 39-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the 5300 block of Kingsway Court.

The coroner’s sheet indicates that Holcomb lived in the 5700 block of Kingsway Court.

District 4 officers were dispatched Wednesday just before 9 a.m.

The Cincinnati Homicide Unit ruled the death a homicide around 3 p.m. that day.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information.

