Crash shuts down I-75 section in Monroe

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A section of southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe is closed following a crash.

A few minutes after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Monroe Police Department said southbound I-75 north of State Route 63 is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The vehicle came off of westbound SR-63, went onto northbound I-75, crossed northbound lanes, and then ramped over the median into southbound traffic, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Two people in the vehicle were taken from the scene in medical helicopters, per OSP.

Both people have life-threatening injuries, OSP added.

Interstate 75 sound bound closed north of State Route 63 due to accident. Avoid the area. Monroe Police Department, City of Monroe Fire Department and State Highway Patrol are on scene.

Posted by City of Monroe Police Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023

