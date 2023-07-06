Crash shuts down I-75 section in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A section of southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe is closed following a crash.

A few minutes after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Monroe Police Department said southbound I-75 north of State Route 63 is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The vehicle came off of westbound SR-63, went onto northbound I-75, crossed northbound lanes, and then ramped over the median into southbound traffic, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Two people in the vehicle were taken from the scene in medical helicopters, per OSP.

Both people have life-threatening injuries, OSP added.

