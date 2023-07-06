Contests
Crash turns deadly after car goes airborne, plows across I-75 in Warren County

The crash closed I-75 in Monroe for hours early Thursday evening.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio man is dead after the car in which he was a passenger vaulted off an interchange ramp and crashed onto Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened Thursday around 3:20 p.m. in Monroe at the I-75 interchange with OH-63.

Mary Jo Hernandez, 44, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was driving east on OH-63 in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT with 75-year-old Melvin Norton, of Celina, as a passenger, OSP says.

Approaching the interchange, Hernandez drove off the right (north) side of the road into the triangle of grass between the two northbound on-ramps from OH-63 to I-75.

The Chevrolet went into a ditch and went airborne over the on ramp from eastbound OH-63 traffic to northbound I-75.

The car vaulted the guard rail and plummeted onto the grass off the right side of I-75 North, then continued across all northbound interstate lans, hit the concrete median, continued over the median and finally came to a rest in the southbound lanes.

CareFlight transported Hernandez to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

EMS transported Norton to UC West Chester Medical Center, where he died, OSP says.

OSP’s Hamilton Post is investigating.

Update at 4:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Lanes will open slowly. One lane south...

Posted by City of Monroe Police Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023

