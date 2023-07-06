Fire that killed 2 kids in Winton Hills possibly started with extension cord, report shows

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cause of the fire that killed two kids in early May might have started with an extension cord.

Five-year-old Addyson Marshall and 7-year-old Alijah McKenzie died a week after the May 11 fire at a Strand Lane apartment in Winton Hills, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

A preliminary report from the Cincinnati Fire Department says the fire started in the kitchen.

Further investigation shows an extension cord was plugged into a counter outlet next to the stove and ran across the floor through a metal dog cage, the report reads.

The cord was coiled underneath the cage, which is where clothing and bedding materials were, the fire department wrote in the report.

A chest freezer was plugged into the extension cord, according to the fire department’s preliminary report.

“No other competent heat sources were found in the area of origin,” the investigation report reads. “The fire is determined to be unintentional at this time.”

Around 5:30 a.m. on May 11, Cincinnati firefighters pulled the siblings out of the second story of the burning apartment.

The children died from their injuries just minutes apart a week after the fire at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Four children in all and their mother were inside when flames broke out. The mother and two of the children self-evacuated, but Alijah and Addyson were trapped upstairs, according to the fire department.

When crews arrived, they found “heavy fire blowing out the front first-floor windows of an end unit two-story townhouse,” according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters “initiated a rapid attack on the fire with handlines on the first floor while simultaneously advancing crews to the second floor to search for the reported children. Both children were found and quickly removed.....” the news release states.

Addyston was without oxygen for 10-12 minutes and had no brain activity, according to the latest post on a GoFundMe page for the family.

Alijah was burned on 30% of his body, lost oxygen for 10-12 minutes and had no brain activity, reads the post by the children’s grandmother.

The Cincinnati Fire Department’s preliminary report says the smoke detector did not alert occupants.

[GoFundME created to help family from apartment fire]

The children’s grandmother’s GoFundMe post indicates the fire was accidental, which is supported by the fire department’s preliminary report.

The children attended Winton Hills Academy.

Damage at the apartment complex was estimated on the day of the fire to be $110,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.