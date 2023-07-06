‘Forest Gump’ actor inspired by role to get involved with military veterans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An acting role as a military lieutenant became more than just an on-screen performance for one actor.

Gary Sinise played Lt. Dan in the blockbuster movie “Forest Gump.”

That role took on a bigger meaning for Sinise. He talked with FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke about his efforts to help and honor our nation’s veterans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.