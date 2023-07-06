Contests
Highway gun battle leaves 1 dead, officer shot with ‘massive blood loss’ in Columbus

The shootout took place on I-70 a mile southwest of downtown Columbus.
I-70 remains closed near downtown Columbus hours after an officer-involved highway shootout.
I-70 remains closed near downtown Columbus hours after an officer-involved highway shootout.(OHGO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Video from our sister station in Cleveland.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A highway shootout between Columbus police and suspects from an armed robbery left one suspect dead, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

An officer was also shot and is currently in surgery at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 a mile southwest of downtown Columbus.

Officers were in pursuit of at least three armed robbery suspects. Authorities say the suspects hit up a Porsche dealership and a bank, according to CNN.

The shootout broke out between the suspects and multiple officers on I-70 near Mound Street.

One of the suspects is dead. Two other suspects remain at-large.

The officer’s partner transported him to the hospital. He was initially in critical condition after suffering “massive blood loss,” according to police.

There have been no further updates on his condition since police said he had stabilized on the operating table.

The interstate remains closed and the scene remains active as of this writing.

Ohio Bureau Criminal of Investigations is at the scene.

