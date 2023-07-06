Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Hundreds of people shut down Newport Street during July Fourth party

A resident estimates hundreds of people were out in the street.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A neighborhood road was shut down on Fourth of July when a resident says hundreds of people took to the street.

For about an hour on Kentucky Drive in Newport, resident Julie Evans says a pool party spilled over onto the street.

Video shows cars parked up and down the street, people dancing on top of vehicles and many more standing in the road around the corner from Veteran’s Memorial Pool.

“Evidently, they had a pool party,” Evans explained. “They allowed 75 people there and I think a lot of people showed up.”

Evans, who has lived on Kentucky Drive for around 20 years, estimates hundreds of people were out in the street.

“Oh, at least 300 [people] at least 300 [people], maybe 500 [people], it was very difficult to tell,” said Evans. “There were cars that lined the entire street and were blocking the entire street.”

The long-time Kentucky Drive resident said the party continued until police showed up to clear the area.

“Three of the officers stood in the yard next door and the one had some sort of a gun, I’m not familiar, and two others were obviously standing guard and they were very respectful, but on the other hand, they weren’t messing around and they were just trying to get everybody to go home,” Evans said.

Evans said police were able to clear everyone out and get the street back open.

“There was no harm done to my property,” Evans said. “I didn’t see any trash that was left. It just seemed like a lot of people just kind of burning off some steam and having a good time.”

The Newport Police Department did not confirm if there is an investigation into what happened on July Fourth on Kentucky Drive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm....
Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown shooting
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons
The Cyclones defeated the Allen Americans during Shut Out The Hate night 4 to 1 at the Heritage...
Cyclones become New York Rangers affiliate
Investigators at the scene said Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade...
Man dies in July Fourth fireworks explosion in NKY, sheriff’s office says
An oil drum at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union exploded and left a man with traumatic...
Oil drum explosion at Adams County scrap yard causes traumatic injuries to man, sheriff’s office supervisor says

Latest News

Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer fired for using racial slur loses fight to get her job back
Addyson (left), 5, and Alijah (right), 7, both died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical...
Fire that killed 2 kids in Winton Hills possibly started with extension cord, report shows
Travis McKinney, 39, was charged on two counts of assault, and could possibly face more...
Police: Man dies after being slapped, pushed into table
Clinton County man arrested on assault charges