Hundreds of people shut down Newport Street during July Fourth party

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A neighborhood road was shut down on Fourth of July when a resident says hundreds of people took to the street.

For about an hour on Kentucky Drive in Newport, resident Julie Evans says a pool party spilled over onto the street.

Video shows cars parked up and down the street, people dancing on top of vehicles and many more standing in the road around the corner from Veteran’s Memorial Pool.

“Evidently, they had a pool party,” Evans explained. “They allowed 75 people there and I think a lot of people showed up.”

Evans, who has lived on Kentucky Drive for around 20 years, estimates hundreds of people were out in the street.

“Oh, at least 300 [people] at least 300 [people], maybe 500 [people], it was very difficult to tell,” said Evans. “There were cars that lined the entire street and were blocking the entire street.”

The long-time Kentucky Drive resident said the party continued until police showed up to clear the area.

“Three of the officers stood in the yard next door and the one had some sort of a gun, I’m not familiar, and two others were obviously standing guard and they were very respectful, but on the other hand, they weren’t messing around and they were just trying to get everybody to go home,” Evans said.

Evans said police were able to clear everyone out and get the street back open.

“There was no harm done to my property,” Evans said. “I didn’t see any trash that was left. It just seemed like a lot of people just kind of burning off some steam and having a good time.”

The Newport Police Department did not confirm if there is an investigation into what happened on July Fourth on Kentucky Drive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.