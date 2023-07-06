Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule

Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement he says he was not aware of.

The money will be going to K-9 handlers who have worked for the office over the past four years. Sheriff Bobby Jones, who took office in January, says it was discovered they were not in compliance with how the deputies were compensated.

“The Labor Cabinet said someone filed a complaint,” Jones said.

Jones says state labor officials said they were not properly paying K-9 handlers. The issue wasn’t their regular salaries but rather what they are paid for taking the dogs home. Jones says handlers don’t have to pay for vet bills, dog food, or any other expenses and are even given an extra $1,000 a year.

Jones says the Kentucky Labor Cabinet wants all of that listed as a specific line item in their budget. He says the bizarre thing about the situation is the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, the Kentucky Auditor, and numerous other people were not aware of this “so-called” rule.

“To my knowledge, we are the first ones to be hit with this,” Jones said. “What they decided to do, we had to go back four years for the seven handlers we had. We had to compensate them for the time they had the dog at home.”

Jones says the money is being paid in two installments. He says $61,000 is a major amount and says if a smaller sheriff’s or police department had to do this, it might force them to close down.

Sheriff Jones says the Kentucky Labor Cabinet did not divulge who filed the complaint on them. We have a call into the Labor Cabinet that has not been returned yet.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm....
Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown shooting
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons
The Cyclones defeated the Allen Americans during Shut Out The Hate night 4 to 1 at the Heritage...
Cyclones become New York Rangers affiliate
Investigators at the scene said Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade...
Man dies in July Fourth fireworks explosion in NKY, sheriff’s office says
An oil drum at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union exploded and left a man with traumatic...
Oil drum explosion at Adams County scrap yard causes traumatic injuries to man, sheriff’s office supervisor says

Latest News

Oktoberfest 2022 will host over 700,000 people this year.
Próst! Oktoberfest Zinzinnati announces location change for 2023
A few minutes after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Monroe Police Department said southbound I-75 north...
2 people flown to hospital from I-75 crash in Monroe
St. Joseph's Catholic School, located on the West End of Cincinnati, announced they will be...
Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year
Dr. Elizabeth Lolli was appointed as interim superintendent for Lakota Local Schools Wednesday...
Lakota School Board appoints new interim superintendent for 2023-24 school year