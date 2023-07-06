Lakota School Board appoints new interim superintendent for 2023-24 school year

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Lakota Board of Education appointed a new interim superintendent during a school board meeting Wednesday night.

A 45-year public education veteran, Dr. Elizabeth Lolli will serve as the interim superintendent leading Lakota Local Schools for the next year.

“The Board is taking the process of selecting Lakota’s next superintendent very seriously,” Board President Lynda O’Connor wrote in a letter to Lakota families, staff and community members. “That is why we announced earlier this week our decision to slow down the process and begin interviewing different candidates to lead the district as our interim superintendent, all while we continue our search for the best long-term fit for this role.”

According to the district, Dr. Lolli has 15 years of experience serving as superintendent for other public schools.

Prior to being appointed for the Lakota position, she was Dayton Public Schools Superintendent for six years.

In 2023, Dr. Lolli won the prestigious honor of being the 2023 Superintendent of the Year, which was given to her by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

Before becoming a superintendent, Dr. Lolli served K-12 public schools in many ways, starting out as a classroom teacher and later working her way up to principal and coordinator of elementary education.

“Dr. Lolli has proven herself to be an effective instructional leader and communicator in the diverse communities she has served,” O’Connor added. “She also takes pride in being a visible leader and a proponent of student voice. We are very pleased to have her at the helm for the next year.”

On July 19, Dr. Lolli will officially step into her new position, and the current interim superintendent, Robb Vogelmann, will step back into his original role as Lakota’s assistant superintendent.

The selection process

Originally, the superintendent opening was not an interim one, according to the school board.

In April, a community-wide survey was sent out regarding the position, followed by focus group sessions and a collection of questions that students, parents, staff and community members had.

Those questions were later asked during a community meet-and-greet with Dr. Lolli and the two other finalists on June 27.

Based on feedback from stakeholders, the Board decided to change the open position to an interim one, which was announced on July 3.

“Our expectations go beyond the day-to-day leadership required of this position to support the many facets that make Lakota a great place to teach and learn,” O’Connor wrote. “We are also optimistic that Dr. Lolli will play an integral role in setting the vision and keeping us on pace with long-term priorities like raising the bar on student achievement and Lakota’s master facilities plan. We fully intend to continue this important work under the leadership of Dr. Lolli.”

O’Connor also reiterated in her letter that community input played a big role in the Board’s selection process.

“I am very excited to begin this new venture with Lakota Schools,” Dr. Lolli said. “I’ve always admired Lakota for the exceptional work their staff does for their students. I feel fortunate to be leading a district with such an influential presence and to be part of the work that will continue defining Lakota as a well-respected and future-ready school district.”

Board members say the community will have opportunities to meet the new interim superintendent and learn more about her in the coming weeks.

