Lunken Airport cleared after bomb threat called into tower

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s Lunken Airport was in lockdown due to a bomb threat for several hours Wednesday night according to Cincinnati police.

The bomb threat was made by computer to the tower at the airport sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 pm.

Airport personnel contacted Cincinnati police dispatch. CPD officers responded with Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies.

The airport was active at the time of the threat. No one was allowed in or out.

The surrounding park was also closed.

Cincinnati police said at 11:30 p.m. the search had concluded and that no threat had been found.

Police say they are continuing to investigate to determine the origin of what they describe as an “automated false alarm call.”

Lunken Airport (technically the Cincinnati Municipal Airport) is a small three-runway airport located three miles east of Downtown Cincinnati owned and operated by the City of Cincinnati. It is the region’s second largest airport behind CVG.

Lunken mainly serves private aircraft and corporate jets and is the headquarters and hub for Cincinnati-based public charter airline Ultimate Air Shuttle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.