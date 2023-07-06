Contests
Murder arrest in Carthage shooting last month

A man is under arrest on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting on Fairpark Avenue...
A man is under arrest on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting on Fairpark Avenue in Carthage early June 26, court records show.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Lockland man is under arrest on a murder charge in connection with a shooting in Carthage last month, court records show.

Cedric Burroughs, 36, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in this case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Cedric Burroughs
Cedric Burroughs(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Cincinnati police say Burroughs purposely killed Mark Conyers by shooting him with a handgun in the 7100 block of Fairpark Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, according to an affidavit.

“Mark Conyers was in a vehicle with Cedric Burroughs at 7127 Fairpark Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio. When another party handed Mark Conyers his firearm from the front door pocket and walked away, Cedric Burroughs fired a single shot from his handgun striking Mark Conyers in the head,” police wrote in an affidavit.

“Cedric Burroughs told investigating officers he believed Mark Conyers might shoot him, so he shot him first. Cedric Burroughs stated that there was some history with Mark Conyers that made him believe he would shoot him but would not elaborate.

“Cedric Burroughs described no imminent threat or action justifying his response.”

