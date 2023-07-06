Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Próst! Oktoberfest Zinzinnati announces location change for 2023

Oktoberfest 2022 will host over 700,000 people this year.
Oktoberfest 2022 will host over 700,000 people this year.(Rooted Creative | Rooted Creative)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s Oktoberfest celebration is getting an extra day and moving back its longtime former home in 2023.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the world’s second-largest Oktoberfest behind Munich, will return to Fifth Street in September.

Like Taste of Cincinnati, the event will convert Fifth Street into a “vibrant Bavarian village serving up German cuisine, entertainment and beer,” organizers say.

It will begin on Thursday, Sept. 14, rather than the usual Friday start. It will also feature expanded entertainment and activities and open one hour earlier on Sunday.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, presented by Samuel Adams, has showcased Cincinnati’s rich German heritage since its inaugural year in 1976.

It was held on Fifth Street until 2016, when its organizer, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, moved it to Second and Third streets around Fort Washington Way.

The Chamber’s Brad Mason explains they’re moving it back to Fifth Street because of the amount of events going on at The Banks that weekend.

The National Homecoming concert festival will take place at the Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park Sept. 15-16, and the Bengals host the Ravens on Sept. 17.

“We’re excited to return there,” Mason said of the move to Fifth Street. “The event has been held on Fifth Street in the past, and it’s nostalgic for a lot of people.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm....
Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown shooting
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons
The Cyclones defeated the Allen Americans during Shut Out The Hate night 4 to 1 at the Heritage...
Cyclones become New York Rangers affiliate
Investigators at the scene said Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade...
Man dies in July Fourth fireworks explosion in NKY, sheriff’s office says
An oil drum at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union exploded and left a man with traumatic...
Oil drum explosion at Adams County scrap yard causes traumatic injuries to man, sheriff’s office supervisor says

Latest News

A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
A few minutes after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Monroe Police Department said southbound I-75 north...
2 people flown to hospital from I-75 crash in Monroe
St. Joseph's Catholic School, located on the West End of Cincinnati, announced they will be...
Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year
Dr. Elizabeth Lolli was appointed as interim superintendent for Lakota Local Schools Wednesday...
Lakota School Board appoints new interim superintendent for 2023-24 school year