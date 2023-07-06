Próst! Oktoberfest Zinzinnati announces location change for 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s Oktoberfest celebration is getting an extra day and moving back its longtime former home in 2023.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the world’s second-largest Oktoberfest behind Munich, will return to Fifth Street in September.

Like Taste of Cincinnati, the event will convert Fifth Street into a “vibrant Bavarian village serving up German cuisine, entertainment and beer,” organizers say.

It will begin on Thursday, Sept. 14, rather than the usual Friday start. It will also feature expanded entertainment and activities and open one hour earlier on Sunday.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, presented by Samuel Adams, has showcased Cincinnati’s rich German heritage since its inaugural year in 1976.

It was held on Fifth Street until 2016, when its organizer, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, moved it to Second and Third streets around Fort Washington Way.

The Chamber’s Brad Mason explains they’re moving it back to Fifth Street because of the amount of events going on at The Banks that weekend.

The National Homecoming concert festival will take place at the Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park Sept. 15-16, and the Bengals host the Ravens on Sept. 17.

“We’re excited to return there,” Mason said of the move to Fifth Street. “The event has been held on Fifth Street in the past, and it’s nostalgic for a lot of people.”

