Police: Man dies after being slapped, pushed into table

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 67-year-old man is dead after he and two other people were assaulted Saturday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Travis Lee McKinney, 39, is being charged with two counts of assault, and could possibly face additional charges after one of his alleged victims died, Wilmington Chief of Police Ron Fithen says.

Officers were dispatched to Sugartree Ministries for a report of a man assaulting three other male victims.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the suspect and the victims as to what happened.

After speaking with all parties, Fithen says an argument broke out between McKinney and a 67-year-old about name-calling and a cellphone.

During the argument, McKinney slapped the 67-year-old man and pushed him into a picnic table, Fithen said. The two other victims tried to help, but were also slapped by McKinney.

The 67-year-old then stated he was having chest pains and shortness of breath, police say, and was voluntarily transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

After experiencing a “cardiac event,” the victim was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital where he died later that Saturday night, Fithen explained.

Once the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office conducts a toxicology report and an autopsy, Wilmington police say they will discuss any other additional charges on McKinney with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police did not release the victim’s name.

