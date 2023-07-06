Scattered storms with heavy downpours Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 80s with humid conditions. The heat, humidity and just enough storm energy will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop - especially for folks along and east of I-75.

Storms Thursday afternoon may contain heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail - these storms will be non-severe.

Friday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will move out as abundant sunshine is expected Friday evening with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

The weekend will have opportunities to get wet each day. Saturday will start off with a few morning showers before more showers and storms develop later in the day. We can’t rule out a couple of strong storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 80s. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms along with cooler highs in the low 80s.

The humidity will decrease some going into next week as drier and warmer air moves back into the tri-state. Sunshine will accompany the day on both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

The middle and latter-half of next week will feature unsettled weather with widely scattered showers and storms along with temperatures slightly cooler than normal with morning lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low-to-mid 80s in the afternoons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.