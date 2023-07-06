Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Truck smashes into Dollar General in West Chester

One person was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck crashed through the front window at...
One person was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck crashed through the front window at Dollar General store overnight, a township spokeswoman says.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck crashed through the front window at Dollar General store overnight, a township spokeswoman says.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the store in a shopping plaza off Ohio 747 and Crescentville Road.

The pickup truck crashed into the window just to the right of a case full of propane gas tanks.

A second vehicle was involved in the incident somehow, but few details have been released so far.

It also remains unclear if anyone was arrested or if the store, which is now boarded up, will open on time at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm....
Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown shooting
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons
Investigators at the scene said Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade...
Man dies in July Fourth fireworks explosion in NKY, sheriff’s office says
An oil drum at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union exploded and left a man with traumatic...
Oil drum explosion at Adams County scrap yard causes traumatic injuries to man, sheriff’s office supervisor says
The Cyclones defeated the Allen Americans during Shut Out The Hate night 4 to 1 at the Heritage...
Cyclones become New York Rangers affiliate

Latest News

Check your tickets! A ticket purchased in Ohio matched all five numbers except for the...
Check your tickets! $1M Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Butler County residents brace for spike in property values
Butler County residents brace for another huge spike in property values, higher tax bills
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Goshen fire station still hasn't been rebuilt one year after tornado
‘It’s frustrating:’ Goshen firehouse damaged by 2022 tornado remains in disrepair