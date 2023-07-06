Truck smashes into Dollar General in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after a pickup truck crashed through the front window at Dollar General store overnight, a township spokeswoman says.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the store in a shopping plaza off Ohio 747 and Crescentville Road.

The pickup truck crashed into the window just to the right of a case full of propane gas tanks.

A second vehicle was involved in the incident somehow, but few details have been released so far.

It also remains unclear if anyone was arrested or if the store, which is now boarded up, will open on time at 9 a.m.

