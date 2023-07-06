Contests
Woman ran across I-75, causing alarm and assaulting police: court docs

A suburban Columbus woman is under arrest after Cincinnati police say she ran across both sides...
A suburban Columbus woman is under arrest after Cincinnati police say she ran across both sides of Interstate 75 overnight, causing alarm and assaulting a traffic officer, according to new court filings.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suburban Columbus woman ran across both sides of Interstate 75 in Cincinnati overnight, causing alarm and assaulting police, court records show.

Linda Finch, 35, of Whitehall fought with Cincinnati police during her arrest and kicked a traffic unit officer in his groin and legs “several times” late Wednesday, according to her criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 2:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

Finch is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

