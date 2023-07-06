Woman ran across I-75, causing alarm and assaulting police: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suburban Columbus woman ran across both sides of Interstate 75 in Cincinnati overnight, causing alarm and assaulting police, court records show.

Linda Finch, 35, of Whitehall fought with Cincinnati police during her arrest and kicked a traffic unit officer in his groin and legs “several times” late Wednesday, according to her criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 2:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

Finch is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

