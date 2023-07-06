Woman’s nonprofit helping connect women across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Finding new friends can sometimes be challenging, so a Tri-State woman started a nonprofit to help women connect.

Tara Osborne started Cincy Girls Who in 2022.

Osborne says while she started the organization to have a bit more company, it has become much bigger.

Finding someone to converse with became more challenging after Osborne moved back to Cincinnati from Denver.

“I moved back to Cincinnati in 2021 and was just looking to grow my community and female friendships,” explains Osborne.

To meet more people, she decided to start Cincy Girls Who, which invites women of all backgrounds to come together for weekly walks and other social events to make new friends.

“Scheduled our first walk, and 15 people showed up,” Osborne recalls. “Since then, we’ve grown to thousands of women coming out for events weekly.”

The group continues to grow each week with the women not only working on their fitness but building lifelong connections.

Cincy Girls Who has more than 3,000 social media followers. It has transformed into much more than a walking group with meetups for biking, hiking, pickleball even reading.

“It’s really important for women to have a sense of community,” Osborne explains. “There’s so much we can learn from each other, and there’s so much diversity in the city that we don’t always get to take advantage of just doing the same thing with the same friends you’ve always had.”

Osborne says she wasn’t sure who would show up or what Cincy Girls Who would become, but she has learned a lot about herself along the way.

“We just celebrated our first year,” Osborne says. “It has definitely changed me. It’s grown my female relationships. It’s exposed me to new businesses in the city. It’s also just made me want to step up as a leader and do more in the community.”

Osborne says next year, she wants to focus more on deepening relationships with local businesses by doing partnerships and volunteer work.

