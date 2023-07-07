19-year-old killed, 2 hurt including juvenile who is critical in Clermont County crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old driver is dead and two passengers including a critically hurt juvenile are hospitalized in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 12:16 a.m. Friday on Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Lane in Union Township, OSP’s Batavia post tells FOX19 NOW.

The driver, Haley A. Denton of Owensville, was pronounced dead at the scene, an OSP news release states.

A preliminary investigation determined Denton was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion northwest on Old State Route 74. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, striking a mailbox and utility pole before overturning, according to the news release.

The Ford landed on its top in the road.

One passenger, Ian P. Vaske, 20, Bedford, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

