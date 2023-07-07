Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

$3.7M grant awarded for NKY mixed-use trail project

The Riverfront Commons project will eventually connect almost 10 towns via a 20-mile trail along the Ohio River.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky town receives a large grant to continue work on a mixed-use trail project.

Bellevue received a $3.7 million grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to continue the planning and design phase of Riverfront Commons.

“More and more developers are building near the riverfront,” says Southbank Partners President Will Weber, “More people want to live in the urban core but they want a safe place to interact with the physical environment and the built environment.”

Southbank Partners is the organization responsible for planning the Riverfront Commons project. That project will eventually connect almost 10 towns via a 20-mile trail along the Ohio River.

“This is very similar to our friends at Tri-State Trails and the CROWN,” explains Weber, “They have a 34-mile urban trail loop. Here in Northern Kentucky, we’ve been working on Riverfront Commons since the late 90s. These two projects together would create over 50 miles of walking, biking trails and paths for our community to enjoy and for the tourists and visitors to embrace what we have in this area.”

From Devou Park in Covington to Pendery Park in Campbell County, Riverfront Commons will connect almost 10 towns with a mixed-use path and much more.

You should start to see construction on part of the path in Bellevue in late fall or early spring.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday around 3:20 p.m. in Monroe at the I-75 interchange with OH-63.
Crash turns deadly after car goes airborne, plows across I-75 in Warren County
A 19-year-old driver is dead and two passengers including a critically hurt juvenile are...
19-year-old killed, 2 hurt including juvenile in Clermont County crash
Travis McKinney, 39, was charged on two counts of assault, and could possibly face more...
Police: Man dies after being slapped, pushed into table
Video shows cars parked up and down the street, people dancing on top of vehicles and many more...
Hundreds of people shut down Newport Street during July Fourth party
St. Joseph's Catholic School, located on the West End of Cincinnati, announced they will be...
Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year

Latest News

Paralympic hopeful from Monroe finds joy embracing her identity
Paralympic hopeful finds joy in embracing her identity
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he watches his two-run home run against the Los...
Elly De La Cruz featured in trailer for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie
Red Bike is adding more bikes to neighborhoods in the Cincinnati area.
Red Bike adds 4 new stations in Walnut Hills
From July 10 to July 16, burger lovers can enjoy a gourmet discounted burger starting at just...
Cincinnati Burger Week is back with 90 restaurants participating