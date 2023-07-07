$3.7M grant awarded for NKY mixed-use trail project

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky town receives a large grant to continue work on a mixed-use trail project.

Bellevue received a $3.7 million grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to continue the planning and design phase of Riverfront Commons.

“More and more developers are building near the riverfront,” says Southbank Partners President Will Weber, “More people want to live in the urban core but they want a safe place to interact with the physical environment and the built environment.”

Southbank Partners is the organization responsible for planning the Riverfront Commons project. That project will eventually connect almost 10 towns via a 20-mile trail along the Ohio River.

“This is very similar to our friends at Tri-State Trails and the CROWN,” explains Weber, “They have a 34-mile urban trail loop. Here in Northern Kentucky, we’ve been working on Riverfront Commons since the late 90s. These two projects together would create over 50 miles of walking, biking trails and paths for our community to enjoy and for the tourists and visitors to embrace what we have in this area.”

From Devou Park in Covington to Pendery Park in Campbell County, Riverfront Commons will connect almost 10 towns with a mixed-use path and much more.

You should start to see construction on part of the path in Bellevue in late fall or early spring.

