Mother and 6-year-old flown to hospital after dump truck overturns

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother and her son were transported to the hospital by medical helicopter after a serious crash on State Route 131 in Jackson Township.

According to the Batavia Ohio State Highway Patrol, the woman, 32, was driving a dump truck full of gravel with her 6-year-old son in the passenger seat when she overcorrected after her wheels went off the right side of the road.

The dump truck then flipped over onto its side and slid down SR 131, troopers said.

As a result, the boy sustained a severe head injury and was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, along with his mother, who was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, OHSP said.

While the investigation is ongoing, troopers say they are looking into whether the mother and her son were properly restrained.

Witnesses who helped the pair told troopers that they allegedly found the 6-year-old underneath the dashboard.

Jackson Township Fire and Rescue reported that SR 131 between Bucktown Road and Moore Marathon Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Map of where SR 131 is closed. (OHGO)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.