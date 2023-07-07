BLINK is coming back to Cincinnati in 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK is returning to Cincinnati in 2024.

Dates for the nation’s largest immersive art and light show will be announced by Cincinnati leaders and event organizers on July 11.

BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, is an unforgettable four-day, 30 city block, outdoor art experience that unites street art, projection mapping and light-based installations.

The event surpassed even organizers’ lofty expectations in 2022, reaching record highs in turnout and economic impact, according to a new report from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

BLINK 2022 brought more than two million to Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington, resulting in a direct economic impact of $126 million.

The attendance is around 500,000 greater than what organizers had expected prior to the four-day event in October 2022. It’s also a 54% increase from the festival’s previous high in 2019 when around 1.3 million people attended. That installment was described afterward as the region’s largest-ever event.

The economic impact of the 2022 festival is 45% greater than in the 2019 installment, which organizers put at $86.7 million.

The 2022 event directly supported or created 1,687 jobs and generated $1.5 million in direct artist commissions, honorarium and art fees, according to the report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.