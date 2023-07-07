Cincinnati Burger Week is back with 90 restaurants participating
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Burger Week kicks off on Monday, and the community’s mouths are watering for the seven-day-long event.
From July 10 to July 16, burger lovers can enjoy a gourmet discounted burger starting at just $7 with 90 restaurants to choose from. From melted cheese with bacon piled high to a signature sauce slabbed between two brioche buns, each restaurant brings something unique to the dinner table.
Even non-meat eaters can enjoy the unofficial foodie holiday with select restaurants’ black bean or impossible burgers.
Here is the list of restaurants participating in Cincinnati Burger Week this year.
- Agave & Rye - “The Racy Miss Tasty”
- Alcove by MadTree Brewing - “Smash Burger”
- Americano - Signature Burger
- Anderson Pub & Grill - Signature Burger
- Anderson Township Pub - “The Big Elly”
- Arnold’s Bar & Grill - “The Arnold’s Burger”
- Bacalls Café - “Bacalls Southwest Burger”
- Bandito - “The Hot Burger” and “The Not Hot Burger”
- Barleycorn’s - “BBQ Bacon Burger” and the “Bacon Jam Burger”
- Barleycorn’s Brewhouse - “Half Pound Cheeseburger” and the “Black & Bleu Burger”
- Barstool Sportsbook & Restaurant - “Tiki Burger”
- Bender’s Pub Grub - “Bacon Double Cheese Smash Burger”
- Blind Squirrel - “Tom & Todd’s Heavenly BBQ Burger”
- Boom Box Sliders - “Rick Roll Sliders”
- Bru Burger Bar - “The Beginning Burger”
- Bucket Heads - “The ‘Godfather’”
- Cartridge Brewing Co. - “Cartridge Burger”
- Champions Grille - “Sriracha Bourbon Burger” and “Champ Boy”
- Ché in OTR and O’Bryonsville - “Ché Burger”
- Conserva - “Mini Hamburguesas De Chorizo Español”
- Copper Blue - Any burger of your choosing
- Coppins at Hotel Covington - “Hanky Panky Melt”
- deSha’s - “Get A Gripp”
- Drake’s - “All ‘B’ It Burger”
- Four Mile Pig at Element Eatery - “Spicy Blackberry Burger”
- Fifty West Brewing Co. - “Classic Burger” and “West Virginia Burger”
- Four Mile Pig Alexandria - “Mooink Burger” and “Peach Habanero Angus Burger”
- RJ Four Mile Pig - “Spicy Blackberry Angus Burger” and “Pavillion Burger”
- Frisch’s Big Boy - “Big Boy BBQ Burger”
- Game On - “Grilled Cheese Burger”
- Gold Star - Any classic burger of your choosing
- Goose + Elder - “The Royale Goose”
- Grandview - “Crock of a Burger”
- Hang Over Easy - “Imma Jerk Burger”
- Hangry Omar’s - “West Coast Slider”
- Hard Rock Cafe - “Legendary Burger”
- Hawkers Alley - “Drunken Burger”
- HeyDay - “The Bigger, Smashed Boy”
- Highgrain Brewing Co. - “Steak & Potato Burger”
- In Between Tavern - “Who-Dey Burger”
- JTaps Sports Bar & Grill - “Big J Burger”
- Juniper’s - “The Juniper’s Slider Duo”
- Keystone Bar + Grill - “Holtman’s Maple Bacon Donut Burger”
- Mac Shack - “Cheeseburger in Paradise Mac + Cheese”
- Krueger’s Tavern - “Classic Double Cheese Burger”
- LALO - “Lomo Saltado” and “Tiki Burger”
- Libby’s Southern Comfort - “The Air Force Juan”
- Lori’s American Grille - “The Engine 18 Burger”
- Louvino - “LouVino Smash Burger”
- Maloney’s Pub - “Maloney’s Burger”
- Mashroots - “The Puerto Rican” and “The Classic”
- Miamiville Trailyard - “Fiesta Burger”
- Milkman - “The Cowboy”
- Mita’s - “Bocadillos de Hamburgeusa”
- Moerlein Lager House - “The ‘Teri’” and “Bruschetta Burger”
- MVP Sports Bar & Grille - “The Big Wow” and “The Tumble Weed”
- Nation - “The Stadium Burger”
- Nicholson’s - “The Cincinnatian”
- Oakley Pub & Grill - “The Pub Burger”
- Overlook - “Onion Smash Burger”
- Pampas - “Pampas Burger”
- Pensive Distilling Co. - Signature burger.
- Proud Hound - “Brekkie Burg”
- Queen City Burger Co. - “QCBC Burger”
- Renegade Grille - “The Big Pig Burger”
- Revolution - “The Dolly Parton”
- Richs Proper Food & Drink - “French Onion Burger”
- Rusk - “The King”
- Salazar - “Salazar Smash Burger”
- Samuel Adams Taproom - “Frickadelle Burgers”
- Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beer - “Bacon Jelly”
- Slatt’s Pub & Grill - “Holy Chorizo”
- Spoon & Cellar - “The Hot Italian”
- Stadium Sports Bar & Grill - “BBQ & Bacon Burger”
- Street City - “Primo Primetime Smashburger”
- Swensons - “The Big Teeze”
- Taste of Belgium - “B3 Burger”
- The Draft Bar & Grille - “Pickle Burger” and “Thanksgiving Burger”
- The Establishment - “Southwest Burger”
- The Filson - “KY Hot Brown”
- The Pub in Crestview Hills - “The Pub Homestyle BBQ Burger”
- The Pub in Rookwood - “The Grippo Burger”
- The Standard - “The Standard Burger”
- The Tin Cup - “Bacon Cheeseburger”
- The Varsity - Any deluxe cheeseburger with any side.
- Tickle Pickle - “Meatallica” and “Buns ‘n’ Roses”
- Très Belle Cakes - “Smore’s Donut”
- W Bar + Bistro - “American Burger”
- Wings and Rings - “BBQ Bacon Burger”
- WNB Factory - “Double Korean Burger”
Restaurants may be subject to change.
