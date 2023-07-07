Cincinnati Burger Week is back with 90 restaurants participating

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Burger Week kicks off on Monday, and the community’s mouths are watering for the seven-day-long event.

From July 10 to July 16, burger lovers can enjoy a gourmet discounted burger starting at just $7 with 90 restaurants to choose from. From melted cheese with bacon piled high to a signature sauce slabbed between two brioche buns, each restaurant brings something unique to the dinner table.

Even non-meat eaters can enjoy the unofficial foodie holiday with select restaurants’ black bean or impossible burgers.

Here is the list of restaurants participating in Cincinnati Burger Week this year.

Restaurants may be subject to change.

