Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati Burger Week is back with 90 restaurants participating

Cincinnati Burger Week Returns With Record-Setting Number of Participants
From July 10 to July 16, burger lovers can enjoy a gourmet discounted burger starting at just $7 with over 80 restaurants to choose from.(tcw-wxix)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Burger Week kicks off on Monday, and the community’s mouths are watering for the seven-day-long event.

From July 10 to July 16, burger lovers can enjoy a gourmet discounted burger starting at just $7 with 90 restaurants to choose from. From melted cheese with bacon piled high to a signature sauce slabbed between two brioche buns, each restaurant brings something unique to the dinner table.

Even non-meat eaters can enjoy the unofficial foodie holiday with select restaurants’ black bean or impossible burgers.

Here is the list of restaurants participating in Cincinnati Burger Week this year.

  1. Agave & Rye - “The Racy Miss Tasty”
  2. Alcove by MadTree Brewing - “Smash Burger”
  3. Americano - Signature Burger
  4. Anderson Pub & Grill - Signature Burger
  5. Anderson Township Pub - “The Big Elly”
  6. Arnold’s Bar & Grill - “The Arnold’s Burger”
  7. Bacalls Café - “Bacalls Southwest Burger”
  8. Bandito - “The Hot Burger” and “The Not Hot Burger”
  9. Barleycorn’s - “BBQ Bacon Burger” and the “Bacon Jam Burger”
  10. Barleycorn’s Brewhouse - “Half Pound Cheeseburger” and the “Black & Bleu Burger”
  11. Barstool Sportsbook & Restaurant - “Tiki Burger”
  12. Bender’s Pub Grub - “Bacon Double Cheese Smash Burger”
  13. Blind Squirrel - “Tom & Todd’s Heavenly BBQ Burger”
  14. Boom Box Sliders - “Rick Roll Sliders”
  15. Bru Burger Bar - “The Beginning Burger”
  16. Bucket Heads - “The ‘Godfather’”
  17. Cartridge Brewing Co. - “Cartridge Burger”
  18. Champions Grille - “Sriracha Bourbon Burger” and “Champ Boy”
  19. Ché in OTR and O’Bryonsville - “Ché Burger”
  20. Conserva - “Mini Hamburguesas De Chorizo Español”
  21. Copper Blue - Any burger of your choosing
  22. Coppins at Hotel Covington - “Hanky Panky Melt”
  23. deSha’s - “Get A Gripp”
  24. Drake’s - “All ‘B’ It Burger”
  25. Four Mile Pig at Element Eatery - “Spicy Blackberry Burger”
  26. Fifty West Brewing Co. - “Classic Burger” and “West Virginia Burger”
  27. Four Mile Pig Alexandria - “Mooink Burger” and “Peach Habanero Angus Burger”
  28. RJ Four Mile Pig - “Spicy Blackberry Angus Burger” and “Pavillion Burger”
  29. Frisch’s Big Boy - “Big Boy BBQ Burger”
  30. Game On - “Grilled Cheese Burger”
  31. Gold Star - Any classic burger of your choosing
  32. Goose + Elder - “The Royale Goose”
  33. Grandview - “Crock of a Burger”
  34. Hang Over Easy - “Imma Jerk Burger”
  35. Hangry Omar’s - “West Coast Slider”
  36. Hard Rock Cafe - “Legendary Burger”
  37. Hawkers Alley - “Drunken Burger”
  38. HeyDay - “The Bigger, Smashed Boy”
  39. Highgrain Brewing Co. - “Steak & Potato Burger”
  40. In Between Tavern - “Who-Dey Burger”
  41. JTaps Sports Bar & Grill - “Big J Burger”
  42. Juniper’s - “The Juniper’s Slider Duo”
  43. Keystone Bar + Grill - “Holtman’s Maple Bacon Donut Burger”
  44. Mac Shack - “Cheeseburger in Paradise Mac + Cheese”
  45. Krueger’s Tavern - “Classic Double Cheese Burger”
  46. LALO - “Lomo Saltado” and “Tiki Burger”
  47. Libby’s Southern Comfort - “The Air Force Juan”
  48. Lori’s American Grille - “The Engine 18 Burger”
  49. Louvino - “LouVino Smash Burger”
  50. Maloney’s Pub - “Maloney’s Burger”
  51. Mashroots - “The Puerto Rican” and “The Classic”
  52. Miamiville Trailyard - “Fiesta Burger”
  53. Milkman - “The Cowboy”
  54. Mita’s - “Bocadillos de Hamburgeusa”
  55. Moerlein Lager House - “The ‘Teri’” and “Bruschetta Burger”
  56. MVP Sports Bar & Grille - “The Big Wow” and “The Tumble Weed”
  57. Nation - “The Stadium Burger”
  58. Nicholson’s - “The Cincinnatian”
  59. Oakley Pub & Grill - “The Pub Burger”
  60. Overlook - “Onion Smash Burger”
  61. Pampas - “Pampas Burger”
  62. Pensive Distilling Co. - Signature burger.
  63. Proud Hound - “Brekkie Burg”
  64. Queen City Burger Co. - “QCBC Burger”
  65. Renegade Grille - “The Big Pig Burger”
  66. Revolution - “The Dolly Parton”
  67. Richs Proper Food & Drink - “French Onion Burger”
  68. Rusk - “The King”
  69. Salazar - “Salazar Smash Burger”
  70. Samuel Adams Taproom - “Frickadelle Burgers”
  71. Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beer - “Bacon Jelly”
  72. Slatt’s Pub & Grill - “Holy Chorizo”
  73. Spoon & Cellar - “The Hot Italian”
  74. Stadium Sports Bar & Grill - “BBQ & Bacon Burger”
  75. Street City - “Primo Primetime Smashburger”
  76. Swensons - “The Big Teeze”
  77. Taste of Belgium - “B3 Burger”
  78. The Draft Bar & Grille - “Pickle Burger” and “Thanksgiving Burger”
  79. The Establishment - “Southwest Burger”
  80. The Filson - “KY Hot Brown”
  81. The Pub in Crestview Hills - “The Pub Homestyle BBQ Burger”
  82. The Pub in Rookwood - “The Grippo Burger”
  83. The Standard - “The Standard Burger”
  84. The Tin Cup - “Bacon Cheeseburger”
  85. The Varsity - Any deluxe cheeseburger with any side.
  86. Tickle Pickle - “Meatallica” and “Buns ‘n’ Roses”
  87. Très Belle Cakes - “Smore’s Donut”
  88. W Bar + Bistro - “American Burger”
  89. Wings and Rings - “BBQ Bacon Burger”
  90. WNB Factory - “Double Korean Burger”

Restaurants may be subject to change.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday around 3:20 p.m. in Monroe at the I-75 interchange with OH-63.
Crash turns deadly after car goes airborne, plows across I-75 in Warren County
Travis McKinney, 39, was charged on two counts of assault, and could possibly face more...
Police: Man dies after being slapped, pushed into table
A 19-year-old driver is dead and two passengers including a critically hurt juvenile are...
19-year-old killed, 2 hurt including juvenile in Clermont County crash
Video shows cars parked up and down the street, people dancing on top of vehicles and many more...
Hundreds of people shut down Newport Street during July Fourth party
St. Joseph's Catholic School, located on the West End of Cincinnati, announced they will be...
Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year

Latest News

As Ms. Wilma is recognized for her 50 years of service at the Skyline Chili in Covington, an...
Skyline says Covington location will stay open
Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.
Cincinnati chili parlor, craft grilled cheese eatery open joint restaurant
Thanks to the Donut Lassies, we can all get free and discounted donuts today (while supplies...
It’s National Donut Day! Here’s a list of local deals you donut want to miss
Helen Ortega opened up the new Cuban sandwich shop, Chacabanas, through the Findlay Launch food...
Woman from the Dominican Republic opens up new sandwich shop in Findlay Market