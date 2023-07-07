Contests
CSX apologizes for abruptly stopping train for hours in Cincinnati, causing traffic delays

A CSX train abruptly stopped for hours on tracks in Cincinnati overnight, causing lengthy...
A CSX train abruptly stopped for hours on tracks in Cincinnati overnight, causing lengthy traffic delays.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A CSX train abruptly stopped for hours on tracks in Cincinnati overnight, causing lengthy traffic delays.

Several semis and other vehicles are backed up as far as the eye can see in the left lane of River Road in Riverside, near the Ohio River and Valvoline Oil’s packaging facility.

The other two lanes on River Road remain open.

FOX19 NOW contacted CSX’s Public Safety Coordination Center who confirmed early Friday they are aware of a situation in Cincinnati involving one of their trains but declined to release details.

They referred us to a CSX media representative, who we emailed and telephoned multiple times.

Shortly after 7 a.m., CSX emailed us the following statement without answering several written questions we sent them:

“CSX strives to be a good neighbor to communities where we operate. Earlier this morning, a crew operating one of our trains reached the maximum hours of service allowed under federal law requiring the train to stop and a new crew to be brought in to operate the train. We expect the train to be moving within the hour. We apologize for the inconvenience of this unexpected event. Our goal is to safely and efficiently move freight for our customers while working to limit the impact of our operations on motorists, pedestrians and communities.”

