Driver killed, 2 hospitalized in Clermont County crash: OSP

UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is dead and two passengers are hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday on Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Drive in Union Township, OSP’s Batavia post tells FOX19 NOW.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the two passengers who were hurt were taken to a hospital in an ambulance, according to the state patrol.

A news release will provide more details later Friday morning, an OSP supervisor said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.