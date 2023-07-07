Contests
Driver killed, 2 hospitalized in Clermont County crash: OSP

A driver is dead and two passengers are hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont...
A driver is dead and two passengers are hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is dead and two passengers are hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday on Old State Route 74 near Stoddard Drive in Union Township, OSP’s Batavia post tells FOX19 NOW.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the two passengers who were hurt were taken to a hospital in an ambulance, according to the state patrol.

A news release will provide more details later Friday morning, an OSP supervisor said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

