Dry Today, Showers Over the Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warmer and dry through most of the afternoon, with humidity also down slightly when compared to yesterday. Afternoon highs are still in the higher 80s through the Tri-State, with some clouds popping up, but no showers.

Shower chances do increase into the weekend, with a front expected to come through on Saturday, bring cooler temperatures as well. Some scattered storms will be seen through the area in the afternoon hours, and will continue into the evening and Sunday morning. Showers should be done early Sunday afternoon but clouds will be lingering into the evening. Temperatures stick on the cooler side in the lower 80s through the weekend.

Clouds clear out of the Tri-State in the beginning of the week with a gradual warm-up through the middle of the week. Tuesday sees a high in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies, and both Monday and Tuesday will see a decrease in humidity compared to this past week.

The middle of the week sees some higher chances for showers and storms, with another slight cool-down following the rain chances. Humidity does also become a little more prevalent on Wednesday and Thursday with those shower chances. Highs in the mid 80s both days and lows sticking around the mid 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.