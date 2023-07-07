Elly De La Cruz featured in trailer for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s newest young star is featured in the trailer for the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” movie.

Elly De La Cruz makes several appearances in the 34-second trailer that dropped on Twitter Friday.

The trailer features De La Cruz, Alex Morgan and Odell Beckham Jr.

On the Mission: Impossible grind. Run don’t walk to see #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres Wednesday. https://t.co/Qowms0U3Pv pic.twitter.com/ROHp3GXkWn — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) July 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.