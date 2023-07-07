Elly De La Cruz featured in trailer for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s newest young star is featured in the trailer for the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” movie.
Elly De La Cruz makes several appearances in the 34-second trailer that dropped on Twitter Friday.
The trailer features De La Cruz, Alex Morgan and Odell Beckham Jr.
