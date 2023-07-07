Contests
Elly De La Cruz featured in trailer for new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he watches his two-run home run against the Los...
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he watches his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. This was De La Cruz's first major-league home run. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s newest young star is featured in the trailer for the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” movie.

Elly De La Cruz makes several appearances in the 34-second trailer that dropped on Twitter Friday.

The trailer features De La Cruz, Alex Morgan and Odell Beckham Jr.

