Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

H2-Whoa! New study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in half U.S. tap water

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first federal drinking water limits on six...
The Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first federal drinking water limits on six forms of the chemicals in March, with a final decision expected at the end of this year or in 2024(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A study done by the U.S. Geological Survey found that almost half the tap water in the U.S. is contaminated with chemicals known as “forever chemicals.

However the Water and Wastewater Manager with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, Mike Gardner, says the name isn’t entirely correct.

“Some of the fluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, are very, very stable compounds. They’re great chemicals,” Gardner said. “That’s why they work in all the products that they’re used in, but they don’t break down quickly in the environment. So forever is actually a misnomer on that.”

Gardner says the chemicals are found in many things besides water, from cheeseburger wrappers to modern medicine, and can get into the water supply in many ways.

“It happens typically someplace upstream, whether it’s an industry or some other activity that has either generated PFAS or has used products with it,” Gardner said. “It goes through runoff and whatnot into the water, the natural water, and comes down the river.”

Gardner added that BGMU does not have PFAS at this time.

While lab animal studies have shown links between the chemicals and medical issues like cancer or high blood pressure, Gardner says the full impact on public health is still up in the air.

“The reality is, it is out there. We’re trying to figure out what we will do to treat this, and there’s no established treatment mechanism even right now,” Gardner said. “It’s a lot of conversation, a lot of analysis, looking at the toxicity and what the true health effects are. Once they establish some limits, how do we get there?”

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first federal drinking water limits on six forms of the chemicals in March, with a final decision expected at the end of this year or in 2024.

In the interim Gardner said BGMU will continue to filter and test their waters as they have been, and work to bring clean water to the area.

“We do over a million tests per year, 1.3 million tests of our water supply at the plant, at the raw water, out into the distribution system. We are very committed to make sure that the public is safe on this,” Gardner said. “If anybody has concerns, we encourage them to call and we’ll do everything we can to educate them on what the situation is, whether there’s a problem or not.”

BGMU has a question and answer page about PFAS available on their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few minutes after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Monroe Police Department said southbound I-75 north...
Crash turns deadly after car goes airborne, plows across I-75 in Warren County
Travis McKinney, 39, was charged on two counts of assault, and could possibly face more...
Police: Man dies after being slapped, pushed into table
Video shows cars parked up and down the street, people dancing on top of vehicles and many more...
Hundreds of people shut down Newport Street during July Fourth party
A person was found dead in the Williamsburg Apartments complex on Wednesday morning, police say.
Coroner identifies homicide victim found outside Williamsburg Apartments
St. Joseph's Catholic School, located on the West End of Cincinnati, announced they will be...
Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year

Latest News

Cincinnati-area veterans are honored by getting pinned
I-70 remains closed near downtown Columbus hours after an officer-involved highway shootout.
Highway gun battle leaves 1 dead, officer shot with ‘massive blood loss’ in Columbus
Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
KSP investigating after BGPD police officer injured in shooting at Car-Mart
Oktoberfest 2022 will host over 700,000 people this year.
Próst! Oktoberfest Zinzinnati announces location change for 2023