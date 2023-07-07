Judge sets $1 M bond for man accused of Middletown murder

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man facing murder charges received a $1 million bond from Middletown Common Please Court Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh on Friday.

Richard Adkins is accused of killing 26-year-old Ciara Cain after he shot her in the head on June 11, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Howard Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Cain suffering from a gunshot wound and transported her to Atrium Medical Center.

On June 16, Chief Birk says he was notified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office that Cain had died a few days after the shooting.

Adkins was arrested the day of the shooting where he was originally charged with felonious assault.

