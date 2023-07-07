Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Longtime Bengal, Cincinnati native announces retirement

Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati-native Kevin Huber announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Huber spent 14 seasons with the Bengals prior to being released from the team in December of last year.

Huber played at Archbishop McNicholas High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The local product wrote on Twitter that the call he got during the draft forever changed his life.

In his retirement tweet, Huber thanks his teammates, coaches and the entire Bengals organization for their support over the years.

Last but not least, he thanked Who Dey Nation.

Huber said fans can find him in the jungle on gameday, chanting “Who Dey” alongside them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday around 3:20 p.m. in Monroe at the I-75 interchange with OH-63.
Crash turns deadly after car goes airborne, plows across I-75 in Warren County
Travis McKinney, 39, was charged on two counts of assault, and could possibly face more...
Police: Man dies after being slapped, pushed into table
Video shows cars parked up and down the street, people dancing on top of vehicles and many more...
Hundreds of people shut down Newport Street during July Fourth party
St. Joseph's Catholic School, located on the West End of Cincinnati, announced they will be...
Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year
A person was found dead in the Williamsburg Apartments complex on Wednesday morning, police say.
Coroner identifies homicide victim found outside Williamsburg Apartments

Latest News

The Cyclones defeated the Allen Americans during Shut Out The Hate night 4 to 1 at the Heritage...
Cyclones become New York Rangers affiliate
Cyclones become New York Rangers affiliate
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Tickets for FC Cincinnati match against Messi, Inter Miami on sale
NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream
NKY football player born deaf beats the odds