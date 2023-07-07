Longtime Bengal, Cincinnati native announces retirement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati-native Kevin Huber announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Huber spent 14 seasons with the Bengals prior to being released from the team in December of last year.

Huber played at Archbishop McNicholas High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The local product wrote on Twitter that the call he got during the draft forever changed his life.

From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization.

In his retirement tweet, Huber thanks his teammates, coaches and the entire Bengals organization for their support over the years.

Last but not least, he thanked Who Dey Nation.

Huber said fans can find him in the jungle on gameday, chanting “Who Dey” alongside them.

The Cincinnati kid who made it big.



Thank you, @khuber10! pic.twitter.com/2SKiikyNe8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 7, 2023

