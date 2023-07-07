Longtime Bengal, Cincinnati native announces retirement
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati-native Kevin Huber announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.
Huber spent 14 seasons with the Bengals prior to being released from the team in December of last year.
Huber played at Archbishop McNicholas High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
The local product wrote on Twitter that the call he got during the draft forever changed his life.
In his retirement tweet, Huber thanks his teammates, coaches and the entire Bengals organization for their support over the years.
Last but not least, he thanked Who Dey Nation.
Huber said fans can find him in the jungle on gameday, chanting “Who Dey” alongside them.
The Cincinnati kid who made it big.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 7, 2023
Thank you, @khuber10! pic.twitter.com/2SKiikyNe8
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.