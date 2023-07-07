Contests
Man killed in Friday morning crash in Adams County

Randall Adams, age 56, of Manchester, Ohio, died at the scene of the wreck, according to Ohio...
Randall Adams, age 56, of Manchester, Ohio, died at the scene of the wreck, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Scott Township.

Randall Adams, age 56, of Manchester, Ohio, died at the scene of the wreck, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, troopers say Adams was southbound on Tranquility Pike crossing State Route 32 when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming truck.

The vehicle that hit Adams was a Dodge Ram that was pulling a loaded utility trailer, troopers explained.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

OSP says the investigation is ongoing.

