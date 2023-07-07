Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man shot in front of Hughes High School overnight

Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in front of Hughes High School near...
Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in front of Hughes High School near the University of Cincinnati.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in front of Hughes High School near the University of Cincinnati.

It was reported at about 11 p.m. on Clifton Avenue

A man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs drove himself to a hospital for treatment, police say.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Minutes later, police responded to a separate shooting in another area of District 5.

A woman was shot through a window of her residence on Kings Run Court and taken to the hospital in an ambulance with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Woman critically hurt in Winton Hills shooting

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few minutes after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Monroe Police Department said southbound I-75 north...
Crash turns deadly after car goes airborne, plows across I-75 in Warren County
Travis McKinney, 39, was charged on two counts of assault, and could possibly face more...
Police: Man dies after being slapped, pushed into table
Video shows cars parked up and down the street, people dancing on top of vehicles and many more...
Hundreds of people shut down Newport Street during July Fourth party
A person was found dead in the Williamsburg Apartments complex on Wednesday morning, police say.
Coroner identifies homicide victim found outside Williamsburg Apartments
St. Joseph's Catholic School, located on the West End of Cincinnati, announced they will be...
Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year

Latest News

Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A driver is dead and two passengers are hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont...
Driver killed, 2 hospitalized in Clermont County crash: OSP
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a critical injury shooting overnight in Winton...
Woman critically hurt in Winton Hills shooting
The Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first federal drinking water limits on six...
H2-Whoa! New study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in half U.S. tap water