Man shot in front of Hughes High School overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in front of Hughes High School near the University of Cincinnati.

It was reported at about 11 p.m. on Clifton Avenue

A man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs drove himself to a hospital for treatment, police say.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Minutes later, police responded to a separate shooting in another area of District 5.

A woman was shot through a window of her residence on Kings Run Court and taken to the hospital in an ambulance with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

