NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City tour bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light and crashing into a public bus, sending 18 people to hospitals, police said Friday.

Most of the passengers injured Thursday evening had cuts, bruises and scrapes, said EMS Deputy Chief Paul Hopper. Aside from those who went to the hospital, about 60 others requested evaluation by a doctor at the scene.

City transit officials blamed the Topview sightseeing bus driver for the crash.

Dozens of people were injured after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan Thursday night. (Source: WABC/FERN PARKER/CNN)

The driver “seemed to have blown a red light and T-boned our bus” on East 23rd Street and First Avenue in Manhattan, said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

“Obviously there are traffic laws that need to be followed in the city of New York, and it wasn’t here,” he said.

The police department confirmed that the tour bus driver was ticketed for running a red light. The crash is under investigation.

Topview NYC did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

