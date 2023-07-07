Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Red Bike adds 4 new stations in Walnut Hills

Red Bike is adding more bikes to neighborhoods in the Cincinnati area.
Red Bike is adding more bikes to neighborhoods in the Cincinnati area.(WXIX)
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More Red Bikes will be seen around Cincinnati.

The bikeshare program is expanding with four new stations in Walnut Hills.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

The bikeshare program is expanding with four new stations in Walnut Hills.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday around 3:20 p.m. in Monroe at the I-75 interchange with OH-63.
Crash turns deadly after car goes airborne, plows across I-75 in Warren County
A 19-year-old driver is dead and two passengers including a critically hurt juvenile are...
19-year-old killed, 2 hurt including juvenile in Clermont County crash
Travis McKinney, 39, was charged on two counts of assault, and could possibly face more...
Police: Man dies after being slapped, pushed into table
Video shows cars parked up and down the street, people dancing on top of vehicles and many more...
Hundreds of people shut down Newport Street during July Fourth party
St. Joseph's Catholic School, located on the West End of Cincinnati, announced they will be...
Cincinnati Catholic School closes for the 2023-24 school year

Latest News

From July 10 to July 16, burger lovers can enjoy a gourmet discounted burger starting at just...
Cincinnati Burger Week is back with 90 restaurants participating
Richard Shelby Adkins was arrested the same day as the shooting and now faces murder charges.
Judge sets $1M bond for man accused of Middletown murder
State Route 131 is closed until further notice due to an overturned dump truck.
Mother and 6-year-old flown to hospital after dump truck overturns
The vehicle that hit Randall Adams was a Dodge Ram that was pulling a loaded utility trailer,...
Man killed in Friday morning crash in Adams County