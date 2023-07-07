SR 131 closed in Clermont Co. due to overturned dump truck
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - State Route 131 is closed until further notice due to an overturned dump truck, according to Jackson Township Fire & Rescue.
The incident occurred Friday morning near the intersection of SR 131 and Moore Marathon/Hunt Roads.
A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene of the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to release more details at some point today.
