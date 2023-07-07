SR 131 closed in Clermont Co. due to overturned dump truck

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - State Route 131 is closed until further notice due to an overturned dump truck, according to Jackson Township Fire & Rescue.

The incident occurred Friday morning near the intersection of SR 131 and Moore Marathon/Hunt Roads.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to release more details at some point today.

Map of where SR 131 is closed. (OHGO)

