SR 131 closed in Clermont Co. due to overturned dump truck

State Route 131 is closed until further notice due to an overturned dump truck.
State Route 131 is closed until further notice due to an overturned dump truck.(Jackson Twp. Fire)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - State Route 131 is closed until further notice due to an overturned dump truck, according to Jackson Township Fire & Rescue.

The incident occurred Friday morning near the intersection of SR 131 and Moore Marathon/Hunt Roads.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to release more details at some point today.

Map of where SR 131 is closed.
Map of where SR 131 is closed.(OHGO)

