Stopped train causing traffic delays in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A train that apparently stopped on tracks outside Valvoline Oil’s packaging facility sometime overnight is creating traffic delays in Cincinnati.

The train has been blocking traffic turning left off River Road into the business for several hours early Friday.

Several semis and other vehicles are backed up.

The other two lanes on River Road remain open.

It’s not clear why the train is stopped here, when it occurred overnight, or how Valvoline Oil’s employees are able to get to and from the building in the meantime.

FOX19 NOW contacted CSX’s Public Safety Coordination Center who confirmed early Friday they are aware of a situation in Cincinnati but declined to release details.

They referred us to a CSX spokesperson who has not responded yet to multiple requests for comment.

I have multiple calls into CSX, Valvoline Oil's packaging facility and CPD. We'll continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms@FOX19 https://t.co/HRXWVhRgNM — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) July 7, 2023

