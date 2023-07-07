Woman critically hurt in Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a critical injury shooting overnight in Winton Hills.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Kings Run Court.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in her stomach through the window of her residence and transported with life-threatening injuries to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

CPD’s Criminal Investigation Section has joined the case, police confirmed early Friday.

No arrests have been made and suspect information has not been released.

Just minutes earlier, police responded to a separate shooting in another area of District 5.

A man who was shot in his leg near the University of Cincinnati on Clifton Avenue drove himself to a hospital, police say.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

