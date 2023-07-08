Contests
Adams County jail staff, inmates hospitalized after substance exposure

The jail is undergoing a decontamination process out of an abundance of caution.
The Adams County jail is undergoing a deep clean after an unknown substance sent multiple people to the hospital.(WAVE 3 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Some staff members and inmates at the Adams County Detention Center have been hospitalized after exposure to an unknown substance.

The people who came in contact with the substance began experiencing symptoms shortly thereafter.

We don’t know the exact number hospitalized, but a source says it was fewer than 10 and that those people are stable and expected to recover.

The source tells us the jail is undergoing a thorough decontamination process to deep clean the facility, per protocol.

During this time, inmates have been temporarily moved to a remote location until the cleaning process is complete.

The jail, which houses 40-50 inmates at a time, anticipates resuming normal operations around midnight.

